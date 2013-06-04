Understand the emotions in any text with our AI-powered Sentiment Analyzer. Built with Taskade Genesis, detect sentiment, tone, and emotional patterns automatically.

What Is a Sentiment Analyzer?

A Sentiment Analyzer uses AI to detect emotional tone in text — positive, negative, or neutral. Powered by Custom AI Agents, it can analyze customer feedback, social media posts, reviews, and any text content.

Why Use an AI Sentiment Analyzer?

Understanding sentiment drives better decisions. Our analyzer delivers:

Emotion Detection: Identify positive, negative, and neutral tones

Identify positive, negative, and neutral tones Intensity Scoring: Measure how strong sentiments are

Measure how strong sentiments are Bulk Analysis: Process multiple texts at once

Process multiple texts at once Trend Tracking: Monitor sentiment changes over time

Monitor sentiment changes over time Actionable Insights: Recommendations based on findings

Who Should Use This Tool?

This Sentiment Analyzer helps:

Customer Success analyzing support tickets

analyzing support tickets Marketing Teams monitoring brand perception

monitoring brand perception Product Teams understanding user feedback

understanding user feedback Social Media Managers tracking mentions

tracking mentions Researchers analyzing qualitative data

How To Analyze Sentiment?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Sentiment Analyzer Paste or enter text to analyze View sentiment scores and breakdown Explore emotional patterns Export insights for reporting

Build custom analysis tools with Taskade Genesis. Add Automations to analyze incoming data automatically. Find more tools in the Community Gallery.