Create custom QR codes instantly with our AI-powered QR Code Generator. Built with Taskade Genesis, generate QR codes for any purpose with customizable designs.

What Is an AI QR Code Generator?

An AI QR Code Generator creates scannable codes from any input — URLs, text, contact cards, WiFi credentials, and more. Powered by Custom AI Agents, it generates codes instantly with options for custom colors, logos, and styles.

Why Use an AI QR Code Generator?

QR codes bridge physical and digital experiences. Our AI delivers:

Instant Generation: Create codes in seconds from any input

Create codes in seconds from any input Multiple Formats: URLs, vCards, WiFi, text, and more

URLs, vCards, WiFi, text, and more Custom Designs: Add colors, logos, and brand elements

Add colors, logos, and brand elements Batch Creation: Generate multiple codes with Automations

Generate multiple codes with Automations Download Options: PNG, SVG, and print-ready formats

Who Should Use This Tool?

This QR Code Generator helps:

Marketers creating campaign materials

creating campaign materials Businesses sharing contact information

sharing contact information Event Organizers creating check-in systems

creating check-in systems Restaurants linking to digital menus

linking to digital menus Anyone needing quick QR codes

How To Generate Your QR Code?

Click "Use Generator" to open the QR Code Generator Enter your URL or content Customize colors and style Download in your preferred format Print or share digitally

Build custom QR systems with Taskade Genesis. Explore more tools in the Community Gallery.