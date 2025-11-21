📖 AI Book Reading Tracker

Build a personal knowledge library with AI. This Genesis app tracks your reading, captures key insights, and helps you retain what you learn from every book.
What Is a Reading Tracker?
A reading tracker logs books you've read, captures notes and highlights, and helps you remember key insights. AI organizes your learning and surfaces connections between ideas.
Why Track Your Reading?
- Book Logging: Record everything you read
- Note Capture: Save key insights
- Progress Tracking: See reading habits
- Knowledge Building: Connect ideas across books
- Recommendations: AI suggests what to read next
How To Track Reading
- Add books as you start them
- Capture notes and highlights
- Mark completion and rate
- Review your reading insights
