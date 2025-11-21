📖 AI Book Reading Tracker

Build a personal knowledge library with AI. This Genesis app tracks your reading, captures key insights, and helps you retain what you learn from every book.

What Is a Reading Tracker?

A reading tracker logs books you've read, captures notes and highlights, and helps you remember key insights. AI organizes your learning and surfaces connections between ideas.

Why Track Your Reading?

Book Logging: Record everything you read

Record everything you read Note Capture: Save key insights

Save key insights Progress Tracking: See reading habits

See reading habits Knowledge Building: Connect ideas across books

Connect ideas across books Recommendations: AI suggests what to read next

How To Track Reading

Add books as you start them Capture notes and highlights Mark completion and rate Review your reading insights

Find reading tools in the Community Gallery.