Gather insights with an AI-generated survey form. Built with Taskade Genesis, create surveys with various question types, conditional logic, and automated analysis.
What Is a Survey Form Generator?
A Survey Form Generator creates comprehensive surveys from simple descriptions. Powered by Custom AI Agents, it generates surveys with multiple choice, rating scales, open-ended questions, and automated response analysis.
Why Use an AI Survey Form Generator?
Surveys provide valuable insights when done right. Our AI ensures quality:
- Multiple Question Types: Ratings, multiple choice, open text, and more
- Branching Logic: Show questions based on previous answers
- Response Analysis: AI Agents summarize responses automatically
- Result Visualization: Charts and graphs in Projects & Memory
- Anonymous Options: Support anonymous submissions
Who Should Use This Form?
This Survey Form is perfect for:
- Researchers conducting studies
- HR Teams running employee surveys
- Product Teams gathering user research
- Marketing understanding customer preferences
- Educators collecting student feedback
How To Generate Your Survey Form?
- Click "Use Generator" to open the Survey Form template
- Add questions of various types
- Configure branching logic
- Enable response analysis
- Share survey and collect responses
Build custom survey systems with Taskade Genesis. Learn how to create your first app. Find more templates in the Community Gallery.