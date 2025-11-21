Gather insights with an AI-generated survey form. Built with Taskade Genesis, create surveys with various question types, conditional logic, and automated analysis.

What Is a Survey Form Generator?

A Survey Form Generator creates comprehensive surveys from simple descriptions. Powered by Custom AI Agents, it generates surveys with multiple choice, rating scales, open-ended questions, and automated response analysis.

Why Use an AI Survey Form Generator?

Surveys provide valuable insights when done right. Our AI ensures quality:

Multiple Question Types: Ratings, multiple choice, open text, and more

Ratings, multiple choice, open text, and more Branching Logic: Show questions based on previous answers

Show questions based on previous answers Response Analysis: AI Agents summarize responses automatically

AI Agents summarize responses automatically Result Visualization: Charts and graphs in Projects & Memory

Charts and graphs in Projects & Memory Anonymous Options: Support anonymous submissions

Who Should Use This Form?

This Survey Form is perfect for:

Researchers conducting studies

conducting studies HR Teams running employee surveys

running employee surveys Product Teams gathering user research

gathering user research Marketing understanding customer preferences

understanding customer preferences Educators collecting student feedback

How To Generate Your Survey Form?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Survey Form template Add questions of various types Configure branching logic Enable response analysis Share survey and collect responses

Build custom survey systems with Taskade Genesis. Learn how to create your first app. Find more templates in the Community Gallery.