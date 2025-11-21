Add a professional contact form to your website with AI. Built with Taskade Genesis, capture inquiries, filter spam, and route messages to the right people.

What Is a Contact Form Generator?

A Contact Form Generator creates professional website contact forms from simple descriptions. Powered by Automations, it generates forms with contact fields, spam filtering, message routing, and automated responses.

Why Use an AI Contact Form Generator?

Every website needs a reliable contact form. Our AI delivers:

Essential Fields: Name, email, phone, and message

Name, email, phone, and message Spam Protection: Filter unwanted submissions automatically

Filter unwanted submissions automatically Message Routing: Direct inquiries to appropriate team members

Direct inquiries to appropriate team members Auto-Responses: Automations send confirmation emails

Automations send confirmation emails Inquiry Tracking: Store all contacts in Projects & Memory

Who Should Use This Form?

This Contact Form works for:

Businesses receiving customer inquiries

receiving customer inquiries Professionals accepting client requests

accepting client requests Organizations handling public communication

handling public communication Portfolios collecting project inquiries

collecting project inquiries Any Website needing visitor contact

How To Generate Your Contact Form?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Contact Form template Configure contact fields Set up spam filtering Add automated responses Embed on your website

Build custom contact systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents to respond to inquiries. Explore templates in the Community Gallery.