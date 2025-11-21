Track investments professionally with an AI-generated investor dashboard. Built with Taskade Genesis, monitor portfolio performance, analyze market trends, and make data-driven investment decisions.

What Is an Investor Dashboard Generator?

An Investor Dashboard Generator creates complete investment tracking systems from simple inputs. Powered by Custom AI Agents, it generates dashboards with portfolio overviews, performance charts, diversification analysis, and market insights — all stored in Projects & Memory.

Why Use an AI Investor Dashboard Generator?

Investment tracking shouldn't require spreadsheet expertise. Our AI delivers:

Portfolio Overview: See all investments in one comprehensive view

See all investments in one comprehensive view Performance Tracking: Monitor returns over any time period with visual charts

Diversification Analysis: Visualize asset allocation and sector exposure

Visualize asset allocation and sector exposure Market Insights: AI Agents surface trends and opportunities

Export Reports: Generate investor-ready reports for tax or planning

Who Should Use This Dashboard?

This Investor Dashboard is essential for:

Individual Investors tracking personal portfolios

tracking personal portfolios Portfolio Managers monitoring client investments

Financial Advisors creating client reports

creating client reports Startup Founders tracking cap table and funding

Angel Investors managing deal flow and returns

How To Generate Your Investor Dashboard?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Investor Dashboard template Add your investment holdings and values Configure performance metrics and benchmarks Track portfolio changes over time Export reports for stakeholders

Build custom investment dashboards with Taskade Genesis. Add Automations for market alerts. Explore templates in the Community Gallery.