Manage events professionally with an AI-generated dashboard. Built with Taskade Genesis, track registrations, coordinate tasks, and monitor event success in real-time.

What Is an Event Dashboard Generator?

An Event Dashboard Generator creates comprehensive event management dashboards from simple descriptions. Powered by Automations, it generates dashboards with registration tracking, attendee analytics, task management, and day-of coordination tools.

Why Use an AI Event Dashboard Generator?

Events have many moving parts. Our AI organizes them:

Registration Tracking: Monitor signups and capacity

Attendee Analytics: Understand your audience demographics

Task Management: Coordinate all event preparation tasks

Vendor Coordination: Track suppliers and schedules

Day-of Dashboard: Real-time event monitoring

Who Should Use This Dashboard?

This Event Dashboard helps:

Event Planners managing large events

Conference Organizers coordinating multi-day events

Wedding Planners tracking all details

Corporate Teams planning company events

Nonprofits organizing fundraising events

How To Generate Your Event Dashboard?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Event Dashboard template Set up event details and registration Add tasks and assign owners Track registrations and revenue Monitor event day in real-time

Build custom event systems with Taskade Genesis. Learn how to create your first app. Explore templates in the Community Gallery.