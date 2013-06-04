Discover what truly drives you. This Genesis app helps you map motivations, understand values, and align your actions with what matters most.

What Is a Motivation Map?

A motivation map visualizes what drives you. It helps identify core values, sources of energy, and areas where you feel most fulfilled or drained.

Why Map Your Motivation?

Self-Awareness: Understand what drives you

Value Alignment: Match actions to values

Energy Management: Find what energizes you

Decision Making: Choose aligned paths

Goal Setting: Set meaningful objectives

How To Map Motivation

Answer reflection prompts AI identifies motivation patterns Visualize your motivation map Use insights for planning

