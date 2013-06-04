Discover what truly drives you. This Genesis app helps you map motivations, understand values, and align your actions with what matters most.
What Is a Motivation Map?
A motivation map visualizes what drives you. It helps identify core values, sources of energy, and areas where you feel most fulfilled or drained.
Why Map Your Motivation?
- Self-Awareness: Understand what drives you
- Value Alignment: Match actions to values
- Energy Management: Find what energizes you
- Decision Making: Choose aligned paths
- Goal Setting: Set meaningful objectives
How To Map Motivation
- Answer reflection prompts
- AI identifies motivation patterns
- Visualize your motivation map
- Use insights for planning
