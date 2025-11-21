🔬 AI Research Feed Aggregator

download dots
Stay current with AI-powered research aggregation. This Genesis app monitors academic feeds, filters relevant papers, and organizes your research reading automatically.

What Is a Research Feed Aggregator?

A research feed aggregator collects content from academic sources, journals, and publications. AI helps filter, categorize, and prioritize papers so you focus on what matters most.

Why Use AI for Research?

  • Source Monitoring: Track multiple publications
  • Smart Filtering: AI surfaces relevant papers
  • Topic Organization: Group by research areas
  • Reading Lists: Build curated collections
  • Citation Ready: Save for reference

How To Set Up Your Feed

  1. Add feeds from journals and publications
  2. Configure topic filters
  3. AI organizes and prioritizes content
  4. Read, save, and cite articles

