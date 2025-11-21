🔬 AI Research Feed Aggregator

Stay current with AI-powered research aggregation. This Genesis app monitors academic feeds, filters relevant papers, and organizes your research reading automatically.
What Is a Research Feed Aggregator?
A research feed aggregator collects content from academic sources, journals, and publications. AI helps filter, categorize, and prioritize papers so you focus on what matters most.
Why Use AI for Research?
- Source Monitoring: Track multiple publications
- Smart Filtering: AI surfaces relevant papers
- Topic Organization: Group by research areas
- Reading Lists: Build curated collections
- Citation Ready: Save for reference
How To Set Up Your Feed
- Add feeds from journals and publications
- Configure topic filters
- AI organizes and prioritizes content
- Read, save, and cite articles
Explore research tools in the Community Gallery.