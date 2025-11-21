🔬 AI Research Feed Aggregator

Stay current with AI-powered research aggregation. This Genesis app monitors academic feeds, filters relevant papers, and organizes your research reading automatically.

What Is a Research Feed Aggregator?

A research feed aggregator collects content from academic sources, journals, and publications. AI helps filter, categorize, and prioritize papers so you focus on what matters most.

Why Use AI for Research?

Source Monitoring: Track multiple publications

Track multiple publications Smart Filtering: AI surfaces relevant papers

AI surfaces relevant papers Topic Organization: Group by research areas

Group by research areas Reading Lists: Build curated collections

Build curated collections Citation Ready: Save for reference

How To Set Up Your Feed

Add feeds from journals and publications Configure topic filters AI organizes and prioritizes content Read, save, and cite articles

Explore research tools in the Community Gallery.