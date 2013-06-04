Bill legal services professionally with AI. This Genesis app creates detailed invoices for legal work, tracks billable hours, and generates client-ready documents.
What Is a Legal Invoice Generator?
A legal invoice generator creates professional billing documents for law firms and legal services. It tracks time entries, applies rates, and formats invoices to industry standards.
Why Use AI for Legal Invoicing?
- Time Tracking: Log billable hours accurately
- Rate Application: Handle multiple rate structures
- Professional Format: Industry-standard invoices
- Client Details: Auto-populate from records
- Expense Tracking: Include disbursements
How To Generate Legal Invoices
- Add time entries and services
- Apply appropriate rates
- AI formats the invoice
- Review and send to client
