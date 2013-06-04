Understand your emotional patterns with AI. This Genesis-powered tracker helps you log moods, identify triggers, and develop better mental health awareness over time.
What Is an AI Mood Tracker?
An AI mood tracker helps you monitor emotional well-being by logging daily moods and identifying patterns. It uses AI to surface insights about what affects your mental state.
Why Track Your Mood?
- Self-Awareness: Understand emotional patterns
- Trigger Identification: Spot what affects your mood
- Progress Tracking: See improvements over time
- Habit Connection: Link activities to feelings
- Health Insights: Data for conversations with professionals
How To Track Your Mood
- Log your mood regularly (daily recommended)
- Add notes about activities and events
- AI identifies patterns and correlations
- Review insights and track progress
