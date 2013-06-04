Understand your emotional patterns with AI. This Genesis-powered tracker helps you log moods, identify triggers, and develop better mental health awareness over time.

What Is an AI Mood Tracker?

An AI mood tracker helps you monitor emotional well-being by logging daily moods and identifying patterns. It uses AI to surface insights about what affects your mental state.

Why Track Your Mood?

Self-Awareness: Understand emotional patterns

Trigger Identification: Spot what affects your mood

Progress Tracking: See improvements over time

Habit Connection: Link activities to feelings

Health Insights: Data for conversations with professionals

How To Track Your Mood

Log your mood regularly (daily recommended) Add notes about activities and events AI identifies patterns and correlations Review insights and track progress

