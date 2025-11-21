🪑 AI Seating Chart Planner

Design optimal seating arrangements with AI. This Genesis app creates layouts, considers relationships, and helps you seat guests strategically for any event.
What Is a Seating Chart Planner?
A seating chart planner helps organize guest placement at events. It considers relationships, preferences, and logistics to create arrangements that maximize comfort and engagement.
Why Use AI for Seating Charts?
- Smart Placement: AI considers guest relationships
- Visual Layout: See your floor plan clearly
- Easy Adjustments: Drag-and-drop changes
- Group Management: Keep parties together
- Export Ready: Print or share digitally
How To Create Your Chart
- Set up your venue layout
- Add guests and their relationships
- AI suggests optimal placements
- Fine-tune and export your chart
