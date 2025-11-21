🎉 AI Event Management Portal

Execute flawless events with AI assistance. This Genesis-powered portal handles guest lists, schedules, logistics, and communications — keeping everything organized in one place.
What Is an Event Management Portal?
An event management portal centralizes all aspects of event planning. It tracks guests, manages schedules, coordinates logistics, and sends communications automatically.
Why Use AI for Event Management?
- Guest Management: Track RSVPs and attendee info
- Schedule Planning: Create and share event timelines
- Logistics Tracking: Manage vendors and venues
- Communications: Automated reminders and updates
- Day-Of Support: Real-time coordination tools
How To Plan Your Event
- Create your event and set key details
- Add guests and track RSVPs
- Build your schedule and logistics plan
- Use AI to coordinate and communicate
Find event templates in the Community Gallery.