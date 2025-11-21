🎉 AI Event Management Portal

Execute flawless events with AI assistance. This Genesis-powered portal handles guest lists, schedules, logistics, and communications — keeping everything organized in one place.

What Is an Event Management Portal?

An event management portal centralizes all aspects of event planning. It tracks guests, manages schedules, coordinates logistics, and sends communications automatically.

Why Use AI for Event Management?

Guest Management: Track RSVPs and attendee info

Track RSVPs and attendee info Schedule Planning: Create and share event timelines

Create and share event timelines Logistics Tracking: Manage vendors and venues

Manage vendors and venues Communications: Automated reminders and updates

Automated reminders and updates Day-Of Support: Real-time coordination tools

How To Plan Your Event

Create your event and set key details Add guests and track RSVPs Build your schedule and logistics plan Use AI to coordinate and communicate

Find event templates in the Community Gallery.