Make expense sharing simple with AI. This Genesis app tracks shared costs, calculates fair splits, and shows who owes what — perfect for teams, trips, and roommates.

What Is an AI Expense Splitter?

An AI expense splitter automates the math of shared expenses. Add costs, specify who participated, and AI calculates exactly how to settle up fairly.

Why Use AI for Expense Splitting?

Fair Calculations: Complex splits made simple

Complex splits made simple Multiple Payers: Handle any combination of expenses

Handle any combination of expenses Settlement Plans: See who owes whom

See who owes whom History Tracking: Record of all shared costs

Record of all shared costs Group Support: Perfect for teams and trips

How To Split Expenses

Add expenses and who paid Specify who participated in each expense AI calculates fair splits automatically View settlement summary to balance up

