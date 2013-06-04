💬 AI Testimonial Portal

Build trust with customer testimonials. This Genesis-powered portal collects, organizes, and showcases reviews — making it easy to gather and display social proof.
What Is a Testimonial Portal?
A testimonial portal streamlines the collection and management of customer reviews. It provides a professional interface for gathering feedback and organizing testimonials for marketing use.
Why Use a Testimonial Portal?
- Easy Collection: Simple forms for customer feedback
- Organization: Categorize and tag testimonials
- Approval Workflow: Review before publishing
- Display Ready: Export for websites and marketing
- Social Proof: Build credibility with real reviews
How To Collect Testimonials
- Share the portal link with happy customers
- Collect feedback through the form
- Review and approve testimonials
- Export for your website and marketing
