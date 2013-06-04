💬 AI Testimonial Portal

Build trust with customer testimonials. This Genesis-powered portal collects, organizes, and showcases reviews — making it easy to gather and display social proof.

What Is a Testimonial Portal?

A testimonial portal streamlines the collection and management of customer reviews. It provides a professional interface for gathering feedback and organizing testimonials for marketing use.

Why Use a Testimonial Portal?

Easy Collection: Simple forms for customer feedback

Simple forms for customer feedback Organization: Categorize and tag testimonials

Categorize and tag testimonials Approval Workflow: Review before publishing

Review before publishing Display Ready: Export for websites and marketing

Export for websites and marketing Social Proof: Build credibility with real reviews

How To Collect Testimonials

Share the portal link with happy customers Collect feedback through the form Review and approve testimonials Export for your website and marketing

Find more customer tools in the Community Gallery.