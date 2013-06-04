📚 AI Class Booking Portal

Simplify class management with AI. This Genesis-powered portal handles registrations, tracks attendance, and keeps your schedule organized automatically.

What Is a Class Booking Portal?

A class booking portal automates session registration and management. Students can view available classes, book spots, and receive reminders — all without manual coordination.

Why Use AI for Class Booking?

Self-Service Registration: Students book 24/7

Students book 24/7 Capacity Management: Automatic waitlists

Automatic waitlists Attendance Tracking: Know who shows up

Know who shows up Schedule Views: Clear class calendar

Clear class calendar Automatic Reminders: Reduce no-shows

How To Set Up Your Portal

Create your class schedule Set capacity limits for each session Share the booking link AI manages registrations and reminders

Find booking tools in the Community Gallery.