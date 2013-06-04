📚 AI Class Booking Portal

Simplify class management with AI. This Genesis-powered portal handles registrations, tracks attendance, and keeps your schedule organized automatically.
What Is a Class Booking Portal?
A class booking portal automates session registration and management. Students can view available classes, book spots, and receive reminders — all without manual coordination.
Why Use AI for Class Booking?
- Self-Service Registration: Students book 24/7
- Capacity Management: Automatic waitlists
- Attendance Tracking: Know who shows up
- Schedule Views: Clear class calendar
- Automatic Reminders: Reduce no-shows
How To Set Up Your Portal
- Create your class schedule
- Set capacity limits for each session
- Share the booking link
- AI manages registrations and reminders
Find booking tools in the Community Gallery.