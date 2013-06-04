ProPopular
Includes 40,000 AI credits per month usable across everything in Taskade.
Build live dashboards, tools, and websites with built-in memory and integrations powered by your Workspace DNA.
No code. No setup. Just creation.
Create unlimited AI agents that form the intelligence of your Taskade apps.
Each agent learns from your workspace DNA (projects, files, and automations) to reason, plan, and act with context. Collaborate with specialized agents that write, research, analyze, and execute tasks across your living workspace.
Build unlimited automations that power the execution layer of your Taskade apps.
Automations connect your AI agents, projects, and integrations into one continuous system. Set triggers, actions, and schedules to keep your workspace moving, learning, and adapting on its own.
Feed knowledge directly into your AI Agents.
Upload PDFs, docs, or connect external links and cloud sources so they can learn from your data. Each Agent builds its own memory, tone, and reasoning. Trained to act in your style.
Share workspaces, projects, and apps securely with password protection.
Control access and keep sensitive information safe while collaborating with clients or external teams.
White-label your AI apps and workspaces by removing all Taskade branding.
Perfect for agencies, consultants, and businesses delivering professional client-facing solutions.
Taskade apps come fully connected to your favorite tools.
Sync with over 100 native integrations including Gmail, Slack, Google Drive, Notion, and HubSpot to keep every workflow in motion. Each integration bridges your AI agents, automations, and data so everything moves as one system. Your workspace becomes the single source of truth where ideas, actions, and information stay connected in real time.