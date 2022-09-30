Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Use this free template to conduct a customer success review!

🎉 Customer Success Review Template

Use this free template to conduct a customer success review!

Releasing a solid product is just the beginning. You need to make sure that your customers are happy and that their concerns are properly addressed! Here’s how to do that.

What Is a Customer Success Review?

A customer success review is an assessment of how well your business served your customers in a given quarter. Running regular customer success reviews is a great way to revisit customer feedback, conduct satisfaction rating assessments, and reflect on criticism.

Conduct a Successful Customer Success Review

Your overarching goal? Make sure that your customers are happy with your service or product and that they come back for more. Use this template to:

  • Collect intel on the go: Coming back from a meeting with an important customer? View and edit the template on the go to keep the ball rolling wherever you are.
  • Share the feedback with your team: Invite team members to the template and jump on a video call to discuss what you can improve in the next rollout. 
  • Think outside the box: It’s always a good idea to look at things from a new perspective. Visualize the feedback using a mind map or a Kanban board.

Who doesn’t love an opportunity for a do-over? When you’re reviewing your customer success, make sure to hit the main points: customer feedback, satisfaction rating assessments, and past errors. We know that this sounds like triple checking our work–but all good things start with doing research!

Creating a product and making sure there are no bugs is critical to the success of a business. However, you must also make sure that your users are happy and that their concerns are properly addressed! We created this Customer Success template so that you can evaluate how you are doing with customer feedback and success.

This template creates the following areas:

  1. 💼 Executive Business Review and Purpose
  2. 📔 Last Quarter Review
  3. 💬 Support Review
  4. 🏥 Health Scorecard
  5. 🔄 Lifecycle Stage
  6. 🎯 Benchmarking
  7. 📈 Product Usage
  8. 🥅 Goals and Recommendations
  9. ↗️ Summary and Next Steps

Simply copy this template into your workspace and get started!

How to Use the Customer Success Review Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your customer success review.
  4. Customize the document using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Customer Success Review Template with Taskade

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Profit Loss
Profit Loss
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Board Deck Presentation
Board Deck Presentation
AI Startup Ideas
AI Startup Ideas
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Idea Validation
Startup Idea Validation
100+ Startup Directories
100+ Startup Directories
SEO Checklist for Startups
SEO Checklist for Startups
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
GDPR Compliance Checklist
GDPR Compliance Checklist
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.