🎉 Customer Success Review Template

Use this free template to conduct a customer success review!
Releasing a solid product is just the beginning. You need to make sure that your customers are happy and that their concerns are properly addressed! Here’s how to do that.
A customer success review is an assessment of how well your business served your customers in a given quarter. Running regular customer success reviews is a great way to revisit customer feedback, conduct satisfaction rating assessments, and reflect on criticism.
Your overarching goal? Make sure that your customers are happy with your service or product and that they come back for more. Use this template to:
Who doesn’t love an opportunity for a do-over? When you’re reviewing your customer success, make sure to hit the main points: customer feedback, satisfaction rating assessments, and past errors. We know that this sounds like triple checking our work–but all good things start with doing research!
Creating a product and making sure there are no bugs is critical to the success of a business. However, you must also make sure that your users are happy and that their concerns are properly addressed! We created this Customer Success template so that you can evaluate how you are doing with customer feedback and success.
This template creates the following areas:
Simply copy this template into your workspace and get started!