🎉 Customer Success Review Template

Releasing a solid product is just the beginning. You need to make sure that your customers are happy and that their concerns are properly addressed! Here’s how to do that.

What Is a Customer Success Review?

A customer success review is an assessment of how well your business served your customers in a given quarter. Running regular customer success reviews is a great way to revisit customer feedback, conduct satisfaction rating assessments, and reflect on criticism.

Conduct a Successful Customer Success Review

Your overarching goal? Make sure that your customers are happy with your service or product and that they come back for more. Use this template to:

Collect intel on the go: Coming back from a meeting with an important customer? View and edit the template on the go to keep the ball rolling wherever you are.

Share the feedback with your team: Invite team members to the template and jump on a video call to discuss what you can improve in the next rollout.

Think outside the box: It’s always a good idea to look at things from a new perspective. Visualize the feedback using a mind map or a Kanban board.

Who doesn’t love an opportunity for a do-over? When you’re reviewing your customer success, make sure to hit the main points: customer feedback, satisfaction rating assessments, and past errors. We know that this sounds like triple checking our work–but all good things start with doing research!

Creating a product and making sure there are no bugs is critical to the success of a business. However, you must also make sure that your users are happy and that their concerns are properly addressed! We created this Customer Success template so that you can evaluate how you are doing with customer feedback and success.

This template creates the following areas:

💼 Executive Business Review and Purpose 📔 Last Quarter Review 💬 Support Review 🏥 Health Scorecard 🔄 Lifecycle Stage 🎯 Benchmarking 📈 Product Usage 🥅 Goals and Recommendations ↗️ Summary and Next Steps

How to Use the Customer Success Review Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your customer success review. Customize the document using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

