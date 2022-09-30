Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Decide how to split equity amongst your co-founders! Free Startup Team Task List Template.

📋 Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist Template

So you graduated last month and started a company with your best buddy! This is going to be an intense ride, but it’s also full of excitement. One of the first tasks that any startup has to do: how to split up equity amongst partners. Here is a free co-founder equity checklist template for you and your partner as you work out who gets what. Let’s get this ball rolling!

This template contains the following:

  1. Checklist for Unequal Equity Splits amongst co-founders
  2. Founders tend to make the mistake of splitting equity based on early work.
  3. 📚 Reference / Read More

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 🙌

