Pitch your startup idea with this template! Gather, research, and map out everything to pitch your idea.

🤔 Startup Pitch Template

Pitching your startup idea is a high-stress situation. But you can ease the pressure with our startup pitch template that packs everything you need in one simple document.

What Is a Startup Pitch?

A startup pitch is a presentation designed to show your startup idea to potential investors. Use this template to answer the most important questions—“what problem are we trying to solve?”, “how do we want to solve it?”, “can we monetize the idea?”, and more.

Pitch With Confidence Using the Startup Pitch Template

Whether you want to raise some capital or attend a networking event and introduce yourself, this startup pitch template will be a game-changer! Here’s how it works:

  • Share and collaborate: You can’t man the ship alone. Share the template with your fledgling team or co-founders and craft a perfect pitch together.
  • Add visuals: A startup pitch filled with walls of text? Boring! Spice things up and upload visuals like images, videos, and GIFs to give your idea proper exposure.
  • Tighten the screws: Fine details can make or break your startup pitch. Prioritize talking points with #tags and format everything so your pitch stands out.

How to Use the Startup Pitch Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your startup pitch.
  4. Customize the pitch using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Startup Pitch with Taskade

