CEOs need to wow their board of directors during every meeting. An effective presentation is critical to the future of the company, so you need to make sure you highlight your biggest results to keep your investors engaged and willing to continue investing in you. No pressure!

What Is a Board Deck Presentation?

Company leaders regularly update the board of directors on company performance, notable accomplishments, and future strategies. A board deck presentation will help you keep your audience engaged. It can also be the difference between survival and closure!

Engage Those Investors With the Board Deck Presentation

Create a compelling presentation with the help of this board deck presentation template. Here are a few tips & tricks to make it even more effective:

Add due dates for specific tasks: Board members will want to hear the specifics. Make sure you include deadlines for all deliverables on the list.

Upload images and files: Gather relevant resources in one place. Upload images, videos, and additional files that may come in handy during the presentation.

Add comments: Your team may want to provide context or contribute valuable insights before the presentation. Ask them to add comments directly on the Project page.

How to Use the Board Deck Presentation Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your presentation template. Customize talking points using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

You’re trying to start a company, but you need investments from remote investors.

But how do you create a pitch deck for them? That’s where we come in! We’ve created this list of what topics should be included in your pitch deck.

By using our Taskade template, you’ll have all the information needed to create an amazing presentation and get funded quickly!

So you’re trying to start a company, but need investments from remote investors. Well, you better know how to create a pitch deck for them! To create a pitch deck, you first must know a list of what to include in it. But don’t worry, Taskade has already created this list for you 😀

This template includes the following topics to include in your pitch deck:

🧠 Board Meeting / Presentation Agenda: Q_, 20XX 📄 Executive Summary 🔑 Key Milestones 🎯 Main KPIs 🚀 Product Roadmap 👫 HR Update 📈 Next Quarter Targets 🏦 Competitive Landscape 📝 Financial Report / Update ☝️ Board Updates / Topics / Requests 💭 ESOP / Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Get started on your presentation by copying this template into your workspace! 🚀

Create a Board Deck Presentation with Taskade