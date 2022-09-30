Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Tips & advice for seed fundraising from Y Combinator! Free Collaborative Startup Team Task List Template.

🌱 YC’s Guide to Seed Fundraising Template

Tips & advice for seed fundraising from Y Combinator.

As a graduate of Y Combinator’s Summer 2019 batch, Taskade has direct experience with seed fundraising. Hence, we’ve gathered essential information from YC to offer you important tips and advice! This free checklist template includes comprehensive advice along with fundraising rules, dealbreakers, a glossary of key terms, and a list of references/additional reading.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 💪 Best of luck!! You’ve got this 🍀

nine dotsred circles

