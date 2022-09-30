🤝 Co-Founder Dating Questionnaire Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Questions to ask a potential startup co-founder! Free Startup Remote Team Task List / Checklist Template.
Have you always had a nagging feeling that you’re never going to find your true twin? Join the club. No one does it on purpose—the crazy search for the perfect partner in crime is just a part of life, and it’s our job to make it as easy as possible! Build a list of essential questions with this free co-founder dating questionnaire (yes, there is such thing) before diving into an exhaustive search that leaves you drowned and discouraged.
Looking for a potential startup co-founder? Use this free co-founder dating questionnaire to compile a list of questions to ask!
This template has three sections:
Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!