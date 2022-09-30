Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Set up your startup's corporate structure! Free Collaborative Company Organizational Startup Founder Team Task List / Checklist / How-To Guide Template.

💡 The Essential Startup Structuring Checklist Template

Set up your startup’s corporate structure.

According to Basil Peters, structuring builds the foundation and the corporate DNA of a company, and structuring errors often cause companies to fail. However, structuring a startup correctly is a challenge.

In the early days of a company, the business doesn’t have enough money to hire excellent lawyers and tax advisors, and startups usually can’t attract experienced mentors or advisors. As a result, essential elements of the structure often get missed and/or are done the wrong way.

With this essential startup structuring checklist, you can follow Peters’ advice on launching a startup, building its structure, and maximizing your company’s probability of success!

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 💯

