👩‍🏭 Debugging Your Startup Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Identify problems and brainstorm solutions for your startup! What to do when things aren't working.
Identify problems and brainstorm solutions for your startup! What to do when things aren’t working.
When you’re building your own startup, things rarely go as planned. But don’t worry. This handy template will help you debug your startup and overcome all obstacles.
Running a successful startup isn’t easy. The market is cutthroat and competitive, investments dry up, and problems pile up quicker than you can solve them. Analyzing your situation and jotting down the root causes of problems can make a huge difference down the road.
Some problems can be so complex it’s difficult to know where to start. Luckily, our handy template packs everything you need to know to navigate through:
You can add #tags and emojis, assign tasks, and even upload images to visualize your success. Make sure to share the template with team members for candid feedback.
You might not have a degree in design or programming! But you’re definitely capable of debugging your own startup. Our how-to guide will teach you how to pinpoint problems, diagnose the cause, and come up with resolutions that work for your business.
Life is unpredictable, and things aren’t always going to go smoothly — but that’s okay! When things aren’t working, take a step back and put your critical thinking skills to use.
This template contains the following sections:
With this free strategy checklist for startup founders, you can work on tackling the issue(s) at hand and successfully debug your startup! Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started. You’ve got this! 💪