When you’re building your own startup, things rarely go as planned. But don’t worry. This handy template will help you debug your startup and overcome all obstacles.

Running a successful startup isn’t easy. The market is cutthroat and competitive, investments dry up, and problems pile up quicker than you can solve them. Analyzing your situation and jotting down the root causes of problems can make a huge difference down the road.

Some problems can be so complex it’s difficult to know where to start. Luckily, our handy template packs everything you need to know to navigate through:

🤔 Product-market fit: Identify your customers and provide what they need. 💰 Finances: Make a fundraising strategy and find the money you need. 🗣 Communication: Identify key metrics and tell a compelling story to investors. ✅ Goals: List down everything you want to accomplish. 🔑 Culture: Crystalize your core values and live by them.

How to Use the Debugging Your Startup Template

You might not have a degree in design or programming! But you’re definitely capable of debugging your own startup. Our how-to guide will teach you how to pinpoint problems, diagnose the cause, and come up with resolutions that work for your business.

Life is unpredictable, and things aren’t always going to go smoothly — but that’s okay! When things aren’t working, take a step back and put your critical thinking skills to use.

This template contains the following sections:

🤔 Pre-conditions for finding product-market fit 💰 I need money to run my business but investors don’t want to give it to me 🗣 Communicating to investors ✅ Making progress toward a common goal 🚪 Attrition & employees leaving 🔑 Culture is key

