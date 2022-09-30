💪 Recession Startup Successes Template

No matter how rough things may be at the moment, do remember that there is always hope! 🙌

This template contains a list of successful startups that were built during recessions. Do any of these names look familiar? The answer is probably yes.

So, what’s the point in showing a list of others’ successes? Well, the point is that you can do it too! Do not give up — keep at it. You’ve got this! 💪