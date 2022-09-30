Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

💰 How to Fund a Startup Template

Keep track of ways to obtain funding for your startup.

If you’re a startup founder, chances are you’ve been thinking about how to fund your startup. You know you need money, but the question is from where?

This free startup team checklist from Y Combinator will help you keep track of ways to get funded as a startup entrepreneur, with a focus on equity funding and venture capital. Kick-start your fundraising with this checklist!

This template contains the following sections:

  1. 💸 Ways to Get Funded as a Startup
  2. 📊 Stages of Funding for Startups
  3. 📖 Read More / References

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started ⚡️

