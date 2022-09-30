Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Build a CEO Dashboard instantly with this effective way to get your entire company aligned to the same growth targets.

🖥️ CEO Dashboard Template

As a CEO, you’re responsible for making crucial decisions to steer your company in the right direction. Time is of the essence, and this is why we’ve prepared this template for you.

This free CEO dashboard template contains all the key metrics that you as a CEO need in order to track and ensure your company’s growth.

This template includes a high-level overview of your company’s revenue streams, product score, and marketing channels. Use this CEO dashboard template to stay informed about your company’s performance and make decisions based on data.

What’s more, this template is fully customizable so that you can add in more data that’s relevant to your company.

How to Use This CEO Dashboard Template on Taskade

This CEO Dashboard Template includes everything you need to get started with tracking your company’s key metrics. Simply add it to your Taskade Workspace or Folder to get started!

  1. Sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template page and click the ➕ New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace or Folder where you want to add the template.
  4. Customize the template using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Get work done! ⚡️
