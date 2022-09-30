📂 Startup Business Pitch Template

Exciting times ahead! You get to pitch your Startup to a group of investors, and one or more of them might be your future business partners. We’ve done this too, so we know how daunting and stressful it can be.

This template contains the following parts to help you on your journey:

🤔 Problem 💡 Solution 👭 The Team ✅ Milestones 📋 Appendix ❓ How It Works 💰 Revenue Model

This template will help you with everything from planning and preparation to creating your slide deck and presenting it. Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!