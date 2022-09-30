⚖️ Profit Loss Template
This profit loss template is a simple tool for tracking the financial health of your business.
What Is In This Profit Loss Template?
This simple profit & loss template can be used to help you track your business’s overall financial health. Track your income streams, expenses, and overall profit/loss margins with this fully customizable template.
Here are the sections included in this free template:
- Income: Income is the money that your business receives. It includes all the money flowing into your business.
- Expense: An expense is the money that you spend on various things, such as housing, food, transportation, and entertainment. These are the costs that you incur in order to maintain your business.
- Profit/Loss
- Profit: Profits are the excess of revenues over expenses. It represents the money that is left over after all costs have been paid.
- Loss: A loss is the opposite of a profit. It occurs when expenses exceed revenues, resulting in a negative balance.
How To Use This Profit Loss Template in Taskade
- Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
- Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
- Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!