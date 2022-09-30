🧠 The YC Seed Deck Brainstorming Template

Your startup pitch to investors plays a major role in whether or not you’re able to successfully raise funding for your company. Taskade is a graduate of YC’s Summer 2019 batch and raised $5M in seed funding, so we know what it’s like to create a biz pitch to investors 😅

Use this free brainstorming template we’ve created with important information from Y Combinator to start outlining the structure of your pitch! Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 💪

Best of luck!! 😇