Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Brainstorm and outline your startup's pitch deck for a seed round! Free Collaborative Startup Team Task List Template.

🧠 The YC Seed Deck Brainstorming Template

Brainstorm and outline your startup’s seed deck!

Your startup pitch to investors plays a major role in whether or not you’re able to successfully raise funding for your company. Taskade is a graduate of YC’s Summer 2019 batch and raised $5M in seed funding, so we know what it’s like to create a biz pitch to investors 😅

Use this free brainstorming template we’ve created with important information from Y Combinator to start outlining the structure of your pitch! Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 💪

Best of luck!! 😇

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Profit Loss
Profit Loss
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Board Deck Presentation
Board Deck Presentation
AI Startup Ideas
AI Startup Ideas
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Idea Validation
Startup Idea Validation
100+ Startup Directories
100+ Startup Directories
SEO Checklist for Startups
SEO Checklist for Startups
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
GDPR Compliance Checklist
GDPR Compliance Checklist
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.