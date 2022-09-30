Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Top Books & Blog Articles for Startup Founders and Entrepreneurs. Free Reading List Template.

🍎 Startup Launch Reading List Template

Top Books & Blog Articles for Startup Founders and Entrepreneurs.

Starting out as a founder or entrepreneur can be hard. To help you with this, we’ve gathered some of the most insightful articles from the best in the industry.

This startup launch reading list is an essential tool for anyone looking to get their business off the ground. It provides a comprehensive overview of the key topics and strategies for launching a successful startup. 

This includes everything from coming up with the million-dollar idea, all the way to forming the right team, and even resources to guide you on raising capital from investors.

Reading through this list will provide you with a strong foundation of knowledge that you can use to make informed decisions when growing your startup. This free startup launch reading list is fully customizable so that you can add more resources and share them with your founding team.

How to Use This Startup Launch Reading Template on Taskade

This template contains the following topics:

  1. 💡 Coming Up With the Idea
  2. ☀️ Becoming a Successful Founder
  3. 👷‍♀️ Building your Team
  4. 🖼 Designing a Useful Experience
  5. 🧠 Creating that Special Product
  6. 💰 Making Money
  7. 🗣 Cutting Through the Noise
  8. 🗂 Raising Finance from Investors

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started.

  1. Sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template page and click the ➕ New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace or Folder where you want to add the template.
  4. Customize the template using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Have fun reading! 📚
nine dotsred circles

