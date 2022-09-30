Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

🌀 Founder Prioritization Matrix: Build your startup and Free Startup Product Strategy Checklist Template. Answer questions about how you should approach building your startup with this free online template!

🌀 Founder Prioritization Matrix Template

Answer questions about how you should approach building your startup with this free online template!

How do you decide what to work on first? Our Founder Prioritization Matrix will help with the decision-making process and sorting through large amounts of information.

Starting a company is busy work that requires much organization. It is critical that you ask yourself questions about the product and market, as well as prioritizing what comes first. We have compiled a list of questions so that you can figure out what to put first and get things done.

Here are the topics that we have compiled questions for:

  1. ➡️ Go-To-Market
  2. 🎁 Product
  3. 👬 People

Copy this free template into your workspace and get organized! We hope this helps 😀

