Stay on track and survive fundraising rounds for your startup! Free Team Startup Checklist.

📊 A Fundraising Survival Guide Template

Stay on track and survive fundraising rounds for your startup!

I know you’re excited to get your business off the ground, but I bet you didn’t realize how hard fundraising would be!

We want to make sure that every startup founder has a fighting chance at getting their company funded. Getting funding for your startup is hard enough without having to worry about all of these problems.

This guide will walk you through the first steps in fundraising and how to avoid common mistakes.

Securing funding for your startup is an extremely challenging first step to really getting your business off the ground, so we (and Y Combinator) are here to help!

Copy this survival guide to your workspace of choice to help prepare for your upcoming startup fundraising rounds. Best of luck! 🍀

nine dotsred circles

