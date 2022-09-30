Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

A mindmap to list and track your top VCs or Investors for your startup! Free shareable venture capital template.

💼 Investors’ Wishlist Tracker Template

A mindmap to list and track your favorite VCs or Investors for your startup!

Time to define your investors for your startup. This template will help you list the different VC’s for each round you’ll raise!

This template contains the following sections:

  1. 🚀 Seed Round
  2. 👀 Series A
  3. 👑 Series B

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started.

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Profit Loss
Profit Loss
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Board Deck Presentation
Board Deck Presentation
AI Startup Ideas
AI Startup Ideas
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Idea Validation
Startup Idea Validation
100+ Startup Directories
100+ Startup Directories
SEO Checklist for Startups
SEO Checklist for Startups
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
GDPR Compliance Checklist
GDPR Compliance Checklist
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.