Map out your startup's biz (business) strategy! Free Mindmap Template.

🎯 Startup Business Strategy Mapping Template

Map out your startup’s business strategy!

Use this free mindmap template to map out your startup’s business strategy! Explore areas necessary for growth, brainstorm possibilities for your corporate culture, figure out what you need to successfully adapt to the external environment, and work on ways to boost your startup’s efficiency. Don’t forget to invite your teammates and strategize together!

This template contains the following sections:

  1. 🚀 Necessary for Growth
  2. 🏢 Corporate Culture
  3. 🌱 Adapting to the External Environment
  4. 🏃‍♂️ Efficiency

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started ⚡️

