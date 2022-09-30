Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

🚀 SEO Checklist for Startups Template

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is the practice of increasing the quantity and quality of traffic directed to your website through organic search engine results. Basically, people will be able to find your website by searching words that you use in your descriptions!

This template is broken down into the following sections:

  1. 🏷️ Meta Tags
  2. 🗂️ Content & Structure
  3. 🔗 Link Strategy
  4. 🛠️ Maintenance
  5. 🤝 Backlinks

This is an essential SEO checklist and guide to help you maximize Search Engine Optimization for your company and website, designed for remote startups.

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!

