⚡️ Business Direction Startup Mapping Template

With so much competition, it’s no easy task to carve out a niche for your business. It also requires some serious thought and brainstorming before you start your first steps as an entrepreneur in the real world – without direction, even something like “clothing boutique” could end up targeting nothing specific at all or diffuse itself into selling clothes that are one step away from blindly throwing darts. There’re high chances you’ll get lost in marketing (as well as other areas of entrepreneurship) if you don’t know where you’re going!

How can we help? Our free mindmap template will take care of everything for you: mapping out a direction using key industry terms with categories such as Company Goals, Business Objectives, Strengths & Weak

A successful business arguably requires a sense of purpose, a fulfilling mission/vision, and a direction in which it’s headed. Use our free mindmap template to map out the direction of your business/startup! Chances are, it’s not going to be an easy ride, but persistence and tenacity are incredibly important.

This template contains the following parts:

🚀 Our Business 🧠 Our Vision 👀 Individual Visions 🚧 Our Issues 🎯 Our 10 Year Goals ⚡ Focus!

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started. Best of luck! 🍀