VC Pitch Meeting - Use this template to lay out a VC Pitch presentation!

💰 VC Pitch Meeting Template

Use this template to lay out an overview of a VC Pitch presentation!

How your VC Pitch presentation looks can make or break the chance that you will receive funding from an investor. It is critical that you incorporate the right elements in your presentation to attract interest and get funding. This template can help you organize the parts of your presentation so you can get the most success out of your meeting.

This template contains the following areas:

  1. 👥Team
  2. 👔 Business Overview
  3. 📈 Metrics
  4. 🏙️ Competitive landscape
  5. 💰 Funding history
  6. 🎢 Next steps

Copy this template over to your workspace and get to work! Secure the money 🤑

More Templates

Profit Loss
Profit Loss
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Board Deck Presentation
Board Deck Presentation
AI Startup Ideas
AI Startup Ideas
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Idea Validation
Startup Idea Validation
100+ Startup Directories
100+ Startup Directories
SEO Checklist for Startups
SEO Checklist for Startups
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
GDPR Compliance Checklist
GDPR Compliance Checklist
