Y Combinator can be a great accelerator for American startups. This essential guide will hlep you get familiar with what you need to know to secure seed money for your own startup.

📙 Essential Guide to Y Combinator Template

Y Combinator is an American seed money startup accelerator that has helped launch over 2,000 companies, including Stripe, Airbnb, Doordash and Twitch. They have even helped fund us, Taskade!

Here’s a free checklist of essential advice from Y Combinator. Make sure you go through this list and get some useful knowledge for launching your own startup.

Copy this template into your workspace of choice and keep it handy at all times to help you build a successful startup 💪

