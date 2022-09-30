Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Craft your startup's elevator pitch!

🕴 Elevator Pitch Framework Template

Craft your startup’s elevator pitch!

Elevator Pitch Framework is a free pitch framework to help you craft your elevator speech for your startup. It includes tools and spaces for outlining the rollercoaster highs of entrepreneurship, the depths of which are only visible in hindsight. The 3-part product blueprint allows entrepreneurs to craft a 280-character pitch, fully fleshed out with ideas for how investors communicate risk factors — all without committing any white space! You’ll be able to seamlessly tell people about what’s unique and exciting about your business venture in 2 minutes or less!

Entrepreneurship can be difficult on many levels, but crafting engaging elevator speeches is just one of them. We make this task much more manageable with Elevator Pitch Framework because we save you

Craft your startup’s elevator pitch with this free pitch framework!

There are four main parts to this template:

  1. 👥 Who is your Customer?
  2. 🚩 What is the Problem?
  3. What is your Solution?
  4. 👷‍♀️ Craft your Startup Elevator Pitch

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

