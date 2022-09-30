Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Collect all your ideas in one place! Get together an idea board using our free, kanban board brainstorming template.
Do you have many brilliant ideas that you’re just keeping in your head? It might be hard to see which ones are worth acting on if you don’t know how to organize your thoughts. This idea board template will help you frame your ideas, pick winners, and make things happen.
An idea board is a simple document for storing and organizing ideas in a Kanban-like fashion. Whether you want to develop a new product or build your personal brand, the idea board is an excellent, low-friction tool that’ll help you turn creative chaos into order.
You never know which idea might become a great success in the future. Customize this template and build a fool-proof workflow for making things happen.
Generating ideas is important for the start of every new campaign. Along with creating a genuine, innovative idea, you want to consider things such as who the idea targets and what problem the idea addresses. Our team at Taskade has come up with a simple project that you can outline your thoughts in!
This template contains the following sections:
