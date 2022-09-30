Collect all your ideas in one place! Get together an idea board using our free, kanban board brainstorming template.

Do you have many brilliant ideas that you’re just keeping in your head? It might be hard to see which ones are worth acting on if you don’t know how to organize your thoughts. This idea board template will help you frame your ideas, pick winners, and make things happen.

What Is an Idea Board?

An idea board is a simple document for storing and organizing ideas in a Kanban-like fashion. Whether you want to develop a new product or build your personal brand, the idea board is an excellent, low-friction tool that’ll help you turn creative chaos into order.

Act On Your Ideas With the Idea Board Template

You never know which idea might become a great success in the future. Customize this template and build a fool-proof workflow for making things happen.

Prioritize: Are there any ideas you’re really passionate about? Use color-coded #tags and text highlights to prioritize and tackle them first.

Brainstorm: Develop your ideas further by adding valuable context. Upload images or videos and use them as visual cues during brainstorming sessions.

Share: Two heads are better than one, especially when it comes to creative stuff. Share the template with your team, family, and friends and get their input.

Generating ideas is important for the start of every new campaign. Along with creating a genuine, innovative idea, you want to consider things such as who the idea targets and what problem the idea addresses. Our team at Taskade has come up with a simple project that you can outline your thoughts in!

This template contains the following sections:

🕴 Elevator Pitch 👥 Target Group 🚩 Problem ✅ Solution 💪 Benefits

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!

How to Use the Idea Board Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your idea board template. Customize the idea board using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create an Idea Board with Taskade