Keep track of all the television shows and movies you still need (or want) to watch!

🎥 Watch Later Template

Keep track of all the television shows and movies you still need (or want) to watch!

Keep track of all the shows and movies you want to watch by simply using this free template!

What Is a Watch Later List?

A “watch later” list is a feature that allows users to save videos they want to watch at a later time, instead of watching them immediately. Keep track of all the movies you want to watch and keep them handy using this template!

Who Is This Watch Later List For?

Anyone who regularly uses a video-streaming platform can benefit from using a “watch later” list. It is especially useful for those that consume content from video-sharing platforms. This also includes people who:

  1. Discover content that they don’t have time to watch immediately, but would like to watch later.
  2. Want to keep track of content that they have seen recommended by friends or subscribed channels.
  3. Want to curate a list of content to watch in the future, whether for leisure or educational purposes.

In summary, anyone who regularly watches video content and wants to keep track of content they would like to watch later, can benefit from using a “Watch Later” list.

How To Use This Watch Later List Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
