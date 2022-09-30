🏡 New Home Checklist Template

One of the most important steps in buying a new home is the final walkthrough inspection. This is your chance to find issues that need to be addressed before you sign that final closing document. Get ready for your final walkthrough and make sure your new home is in solid condition.

Always make sure you schedule a few days between your inspection and the actual closing. This will provide adequate time for any issues found to be addressed.

Make sure all issues are fixed before closing and that compensation is made for any issues that cannot be fixed in time. Everything should be put in writing.

A few things you will want to be sure to check include:

Heating & Cooling

Check all the vents. Allow the heat to run and shut off automatically. Do the same with the A/C.

Electrical

Check all the light fixtures and switches. Test all the outlets.

Plumbing

Check under each sink for leaks. Turn on all the faucets and flush each toilet.

Ceilings, Walls, & Floors

Inspect for any water stains, cracks, or other damage.

Windows & Doors

Check that they all close and lock properly.

Roof

The roof can be one of the biggest expenses and source of headaches. Make sure there are no leaks, missing shingles, or unusual wear and tear, etc. It’s worth taking a trip into the attic to see if there are any signs of water getting through.

Gutters

One of the best deterrents for getting water in your basement is a well-working gutter system. When gutters get clogged, overflow, or start to pull away from the house and leave small gaps, that runoff can end up seeping into your basement.

Attic & Basement

Check for moisture and signs of mold. Look for previous water damage. Also look for any signs of infestations, past or present.

These are just some of the things you will want to make sure you are paying attention to.

When doing your final walkthrough of a new home, it’s important to be aware of all potential issues so that they can be fixed before you sign on the dotted line. Make sure to schedule some time between your inspection and the actual closing, so that you have adequate time to address any issues found. And always make sure to get everything in writing!