👨‍🍳 Cooking Prep Checklist Template

This template will help you build your own cooking preparation checklist. You can use it for any recipe you want!

Cooking classes are fun, but if you just want to whip up something in the kitchen with minimum fuss each time, this free cooking prep checklist dossier is here for you. Whether you’re making a stir fry or boiling some pasta sheets that come pre-cooked, all your eggs and tagliatelle noodles are laid neatly right before your eyes.

Get cookin’ with this free cooking prep checklist!

This template has five parts:

🥘 Cooking 101 🍽 Kitchen Preparation 🧠 Mindset 📖 Before The Cooking Begins 👍 Good Cooking Habits

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!