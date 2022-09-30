Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Log and track your daily food intake to stay healthy! Keep track of your eating habits and stay healthy! A food diary is a great way to track your eating habits. This free food diary template is fully customizable, and with Taskade you can take it with you on your mobile device wherever you go.
Hey, there! Congratulations on starting your own food diary. This is the perfect place to chart everything you eat and drink this year! Simply fill in what you ate or drank with where, when, how much of it (in ounces), and whether it was measured accurately by volume or weight. Then export your data to see your progress over time! Best of luck—keep it up!”
If you’re trying to eat healthier, one of the best ways to do so is to keep a food diary. A food diary can help you track your eating habits, learn more about what you eat, and see where you can make changes. It can also be an excellent way to monitor your weight and see if you’re meeting your nutrient goals.
This free food diary template will help you to get started. You can customize it to match your own habits and what you want to track. You may also find our weekly meal prep template and recipe tracker template useful in conjunction with this template.
One of the main reasons for keeping a food diary is to help you become more aware of your eating habits. By writing down what you consume every day, you’ll be able to identify patterns in your diet and adjust it according to your macronutrient goals.
This free food diary template can be beneficial for anyone who wants to improve their eating habits, lose weight or manage a specific dietary need.
The most important thing to include in your food diary is a record of what you eat. Be sure to write down the time, date, type of food, and how much you ate.
You may also want to track your mood and energy levels before and after eating. This can help you see if certain foods make you feel good or bad.
Other things you may want to include in your food diary are:
Here are some additional tips to help you keep an effective food diary: