What Is a Food Diary?

If you’re trying to eat healthier, one of the best ways to do so is to keep a food diary. A food diary can help you track your eating habits, learn more about what you eat, and see where you can make changes. It can also be an excellent way to monitor your weight and see if you’re meeting your nutrient goals.

This free food diary template will help you to get started. You can customize it to match your own habits and what you want to track. You may also find our weekly meal prep template and recipe tracker template useful in conjunction with this template.

One of the main reasons for keeping a food diary is to help you become more aware of your eating habits. By writing down what you consume every day, you’ll be able to identify patterns in your diet and adjust it according to your macronutrient goals.

Who is This Food Diary Template For?

This free food diary template can be beneficial for anyone who wants to improve their eating habits, lose weight or manage a specific dietary need.

People trying to lose weight: A food diary can help identify areas where you may be consuming too many calories or not getting enough nutrients, which can be useful in weight loss journey. People with dietary restrictions: A food diary can help individuals with specific dietary needs such as diabetes, allergies, and other medical conditions to monitor and control their food intake. People who want to monitor their eating habits: If you want to make sure you are eating enough and eating a balanced diet, a food diary can help you monitor your eating habits. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts: A food diary can help athletes and fitness enthusiasts track their macro-nutrients intake and adjust their diet accordingly to meet their fitness goals.

Overall, a food diary template can be beneficial for anyone who wants to improve their eating habits, manage their weight or monitor their food intake to reach their specific dietary needs.

Tips For Keeping a Food Diary With This Template

The most important thing to include in your food diary is a record of what you eat. Be sure to write down the time, date, type of food, and how much you ate.

You may also want to track your mood and energy levels before and after eating. This can help you see if certain foods make you feel good or bad.

Other things you may want to include in your food diary are:

How much water you drink

Exercise and physical activity

Any cravings or hunger pangs

Thoughts or feelings about food

Here are some additional tips to help you keep an effective food diary:

Be consistent. Consistency is key. Try to note down all the food items that you consume every day.

Be accurate. Write down the exact amount of food you ate, not just what you think you ate.

Be honest. If you ate something unhealthy, don’t try to hide it in your diary. Just be truthful about what you ate and make a note of it.

Keep it simple. Use this free food diary template and update your food diary from anywhere.

Keep it current. Make sure to update your diary as soon as you eat something, not the next day.

