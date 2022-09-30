Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Today, your online identity is often the first point of contact for people to find you. Making sure your professional profile is optimized can be a great tool for helping you to network and connect with customers and potential business partners.

👩‍💼 Professional Profile Optimization Checklist Template

Use this free checklist to optimize your professional profile and grow your network!

This list has three sections:

  1. 📸 Professional Profile Photo Checklist
  2. 🎯 Optimize Profile to Increase Lead Generation
  3. 🖼 Cover Photo Checklist

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!

A professional profile is how you are seen by the world. It’s your online identity, and a primary communication tool for all your personal or professional needs. Whether it’s networking with other professionals, applying for jobs, or just looking for new connections to grow your network, you need to get serious about optimizing your professional profile. And that’s where this checklist comes in.

First and foremost, make sure your profile is complete. This means filling out all the fields, adding a photo, and updating your information as needed. Remember to keep your profile updated, especially your contact information. Nothing looks worse than a stale or outdated profile.

Then, take a look at your profile photo. This is your first impression, so make sure it’s professional and flattering. You don’t need to spend a lot of money on a photographer, but you should take the time to make sure your photo looks good.

If you can avoid it:

  • Don’t take a selfie
  • Don’t use filters
  • Don’t crop a group photo
  • Don’t have a distracting background
  • Don’t show your hobbies

Things you should do:

  • Use a headshot
  • Dress professional
  • Look approachable
  • Be creative
  • Use a photo that is up to date

Next is the cover photo on your accounts. Here you want to highlight your product or services. Show social proof.

Take some time to focus on your about section. This is a chance to tell your story and stand out from the crowd, but keep it brief. Nobody wants to read your autobiography… yet.

Lastly, make sure you include a call to action of some kind on the profile. It could be asking them to take a trial of your product or services. It could be getting signups for a free ebook. Whatever it is, make sure it is prominent and enticing.

Now you are ready to start networking

The more people you are connected with, the more likely you are to find new opportunities. Join groups relevant to your industry, and start participating in discussions. You can also reach out to people you don’t know yet, but would like to know. Introduce yourself, and see if you can help them out with anything.

