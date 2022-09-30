Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Reflect on the past year and boost your personal development! Free Bullet Journaling Workflow Template.

🗓 Year in Review Template

Reflect on the past and plan for the future with this year in review template.

Another year comes to an end. Take some time to reflect on what you accomplished in the last 12 months and what you can improve this year. Plan ahead, grow, and develop as a person.

What Is a Year in Review Template?

The year in review template is a handy framework for reviewing last year’s highlights and important moments. It’s also a great exercise that’ll help you reflect on the progress you made toward your goals and identify any obstacles that prevented you from doing so. 

Look Back and Look Ahead With a Year in Review

It’s time to move forward, but how exactly did you get here? Before you start the new year with a clean slate, take a look back at what you’ve accomplished so far:

  • Recall what you learned. The most valuable life lessons are those you can apply moving forward. List your wins, reflect on failures, and correct course as needed.
  • Relive the year’s highlights. Take inventory of all important moments of the past 12 months. Add videos, photos, and recordings to bring those memories into focus.
  • Find room for improvement. What went wrong? What obstacles did you encounter? What would you do differently? Analyze missteps and set out to fix them this year.

How to Use the Year in Review Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕Use Template button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your year in review.
  4. Customize your review using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create your year in review on Taskade 👈

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Address Book
Address Book
Personal Finance Tracker
Personal Finance Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Task Tracker
Task Tracker
Daily Work Routine
Daily Work Routine
Daily Log / Journal
Daily Log / Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Weekly Workout Tracker
Weekly Workout Tracker
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.