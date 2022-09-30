Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Reflect on the past year and boost your personal development! Free Bullet Journaling Workflow Template.
Reflect on the past and plan for the future with this year in review template.
Another year comes to an end. Take some time to reflect on what you accomplished in the last 12 months and what you can improve this year. Plan ahead, grow, and develop as a person.
The year in review template is a handy framework for reviewing last year’s highlights and important moments. It’s also a great exercise that’ll help you reflect on the progress you made toward your goals and identify any obstacles that prevented you from doing so.
It’s time to move forward, but how exactly did you get here? Before you start the new year with a clean slate, take a look back at what you’ve accomplished so far: