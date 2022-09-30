Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Baby naming ideas template. Use this board to help you decide on a name for your newborn.

👶 Baby Naming Ideas Template

Baby naming ideas template. Use this board to help you decide on a name for your newborn!

Naming your baby is hard.

If you’re like most people, naming a baby is one of the hardest things you’ll ever do in life. It’s an important decision that will impact their entire lives and it can be really difficult to decide on just one name for your child.

This template is here to help! Create a list of names you love, then vote on which ones are best!

You probably don’t want to wait until after your baby is born to decide on a name 🤭

Use this baby naming template to list out possible names for your newborn and vote on which names you prefer! To vote, simply assign yourself to a particular name (or names).

Copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started! 👼

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Address Book
Address Book
Personal Finance Tracker
Personal Finance Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Task Tracker
Task Tracker
Daily Work Routine
Daily Work Routine
Daily Log / Journal
Daily Log / Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Weekly Workout Tracker
Weekly Workout Tracker
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.