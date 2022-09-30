Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Start your journey to better sustainable living & reduce your carbon footprint! Free Personal Lifestyle Task List / Checklist / Guide Template.

🌄 Sustainable Living Checklist Template

Start your journey to better sustainable living & reduce your carbon footprint!

Start your journey to better sustainable living with this free personal lifestyle checklist template! By following this simple list of actions, you can make your life more eco-friendly, reduce your carbon footprint, and have a positive long-lasting impact on your life, your health, and the environment.

So, what are you waiting for? Get started today by copying this template into your workspace of choice! We’re all in this together 🤗💪

Everyone’s actions matter! #ThereIsNoPlanetB ❄️

Credit: The Green Checklist

